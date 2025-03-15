Clallam County’s Open Space Program is facing major revisions that could limit eligibility, tighten compliance, and shift tax burdens.

Clallam County’s Open Space Program helps landowners reduce property taxes while preserving forests, farmland, and wildlife habitats. It prevents urban sprawl, supports clean air and water, and sustains local agriculture and recreation. By protecting natural spaces, the program maintains the county’s rural character for future generations.

Another slice of Clallam County is set to slip off the tax rolls. A modest third of an acre at 65 Nello Place, located near the crab-shaped sand trap at the Jamestown Tribe’s golf course, will soon join the hundreds of acres already converted to trust land which is exempt from county property taxes.

Purchased by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe just two and a half years ago for $135,000, the property’s transition to trust status will save the Jamestown Corporation $1,023.43 each year. However, this saving does not eliminate the need for funds—it instead places the burden on the remaining taxpayers, who must continue to finance schools, libraries, emergency services, roads, veterans’ programs, and land trusts. In a region already grappling with a housing affordability crisis, further reductions in the tax base will worsen the problem.

Who pays the taxes?

As Clallam County wrestles with a shrinking tax base, officials are reevaluating who is paying how much. This debate comes after the Board of Commissioners slashed staff in the Auditor’s Office, one of the few departments that collects revenue rather than spends it.

Meanwhile, Clallam County’s Open Space Program—which gives private landowners tax breaks to conserve farmland, timberland, and wildlife habitat—has come under review. While it benefits the environment and prevents overdevelopment, it also reduces the county’s taxable land base.

Changes to the Open Space Program

Recently, landowners enrolled in the Open Space Program received a letter from the county notifying them of an upcoming public hearing and potential rule changes. The letter was light on details, but CC Watchdog reached out to the Clallam County Hearing Examiner for clarification:

Back taxes will not be due if the property is removed from the program because of the changes to the code.

Anyone enrolling in the program may provide public access in order to qualify for a reduction. Public access to private property is just an option someone could take to enroll, but it is not required.

New properties enrolling in the Open Space program do pay a fee to apply. If the property is already enrolled, they will not be charged an application fee again.

The reduction in taxes from enrolled properties is redistributed to the public, so no additional funding is created or lost by the open space program.

Among the proposed changes:

Minimum Parcel Size – Properties under 4 acres are now ineligible unless they meet specific criteria (e.g., conservation easements or public access).

Home Site Exclusion – A mandatory 1-acre exclusion for residences could reduce tax benefits for some property owners.

Stricter Compliance – Periodic inspections and audits are required, with potential tax penalties for non-compliance.

Public Benefit Rating System – A new scoring system determines tax reductions based on conservation value.

What’s next?

A public hearing on the proposed changes will be held on Wednesday, March 19th, at 6:00 PM at the Clallam County Courthouse, Room 160. Once the hearing concludes, the Planning Commission will forward its recommendations to the Board of Commissioners for further action.

For more details, you can review the draft proposal here.

