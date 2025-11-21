The below collection comes directly from the Clallam County Scanner Report Facebook page—specifically, every post since the beginning of the year that included the word “slumped.” These dispatch updates are posted by a concerned resident who listens to the scanner from home and shares what she hears in real time. It’s important to note: this is not a complete record of every person found slumped in Clallam County.

Far from it.

Yes, some of these individuals may have suffered a heart episode, dehydration, or another medical issue. But in a county that pours hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars into “harm reduction,” everyone understands what’s driving the majority of these calls.

This is what happens when leadership insists that the healthiest thing we can do for someone at the lowest moment of their life is to hand them a kit to clean a crack pipe—or a “boofing” kit so drugs can be taken rectally. And what follows is predictable: some take those supplies and end up slumped in tents under the 8th Street Bridge by Tumwater Creek. Others slump in business doorways, at Tree Park, or behind public buildings. Still others get behind the wheel—into two-ton vehicles traveling 25 mph through town or 55 mph on the highway—right before they slump over the steering wheel.

This, we are told, is “reducing harm.”

What follows is not sensationalism—it’s a sobering reminder of what’s happening around us, often quietly, sometimes daily. If you care about public safety, accountability, and the direction of this community, read every report below. Each one tells its own story, but together, they reveal a pattern our county can’t afford to ignore.

