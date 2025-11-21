Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evrita Romero's avatar
Evrita Romero
7h

I’ve been in the medical field for a number of years and one thing I know these drug and boofing kits help no one and Narcan being handed out like candy.I feel for these people who are in this spiral of drug use, I lost a nephew to a fentanyl overdose so I know of what I speak but when do we say this is enough? It’s becoming an epidemic and local citizens are not safe. These people either need to get help to get clean or they need to go elsewhere. We have a Matt clinic here in Sequim. Why aren’t they taking these people there to get clean? It’s called look the other way by the commissioners until it’s so out of control there’s nothing that we can do about it. Also, all of the repeat offenders who get the idea to come here because they know they’re just gonna get let go.

The commissioners talk about they want to increase tourism, who in the heck would want come here and see all of this and not feel safe!

Also kudos toto Stephen Pelayo for taking a stand!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Garry Blankenship's avatar
Garry Blankenship
6h

Drug kits, boofing kits and Narcan are the antithesis of compassion. It is aiding and abetting death by a thousand cuts. The sad truth about the drug addicted is that they have chosen it. When we take the results of one's choices away, we take their learning experience, their right to choose and their opportunity to hit their own bottom and hopefully recover. Nature's way of treating a deer with a broken leg is harsh, but the woods are not packed with deer with broken legs. When you feed pigeons you get more pigeons. Tough love may be harsh, but the addicted and society both ultimately benefit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
124 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Tozzer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture