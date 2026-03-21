Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
3hEdited

TO CLALLAM COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: A learning process refers to the structured sequence through which individuals acquire, process, apply, and reflect on new knowledge, skills, or values. It’s much more than the passive absorption of information — it involves ACTIVE PARTICIPATION, REASONING, and TRANSFORMATION OF PRIOR UNDERSTANDING.

Please read the County Commissioner Guide, it will help you reconnect with your constituents.

https://mrsc.org/getmedia/6134275f-ca98-45b2-8c4c-aa49515363ab/County-Commissioner-Guide.pdf?ext=.pdf

County Commissioner Guide

Introduction

Being an effective leader is not something that simply happens the moment you’re elected to office – you have to learn and hone leadership skills. As a county commissioner, you’ll need to listen to the residents of the county, develop goals, and work effectively with the board of county commissioners to achieve these goals. We hope this publication will serve as both a basic primer on the role and duties of a county commissioner and a resource with answers to some common questions. You should use this publication to learn how to find information, assistance, and advice. While this text doesn’t contain everything you’ll need to know, it will guide you to the relevant statutes, resources, and people who can best answer your questions. There are a lot of people counting on you in your role as county commissioner. They want you to succeed, and so do we. Good luck!

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MK's avatar
MK
2h

If RR is giving the county the "what-for" you know it's pretty bad. I'm surprised that Tony Corrado and the rest of the merry band of water controllers aren't already off their seats.

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