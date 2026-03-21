Citizens Step Up, Government Steps Back
From Sol Duc to Port Angeles, residents are filling gaps—and asking who’s really in charge
This week’s Social Media Saturday captures a pattern that’s getting harder to ignore: residents organizing, donating, and speaking out—while confidence in local decision-making continues to erode. From a major win on the Sol Duc mirrored cabins to volunteers effectively subsidizing public services, Clallam County’s digital town square is asking a simple question: who’s responsible for the basics anymore?
On Facebook, local resident Heather Cantua shared a substantive update on the controversial mirrored cabin proposal near Sol Duc—and for once, it came with encouraging news. The Hearings Examiner denied the developer’s request to reconsider restrictions, rejecting arguments that the County overstepped its authority. In practical terms, the conditions stand. Now the question becomes whether the applicant will appeal.
Even more notable, Planning Director Bruce Emery is recommending the Planning Commission hold a meeting in the Western Region to gather direct input from residents on zoning and conditional use policies. For many who felt blindsided by proposals like Grouse Glen, this signals a shift toward transparency and local engagement—something residents have been asking for all along.
Elsewhere on Facebook, another resident highlighted a different trend: community members increasingly stepping in to do what many assume government should handle. Volunteer group 4PA continues to remove massive amounts of trash from public spaces, while local tennis advocates are now fundraising privately to resurface courts and install lighting after the city declined funding.
The takeaway wasn’t criticism of volunteers—it was admiration. But it came with a warning: when residents consistently donate time and money to maintain basic infrastructure, it begins to resemble a “volunteer tax.” At what point does generosity become a substitute for governance?
In another post, frustration with elected officials surfaced more directly. One resident reported receiving a notification that their email to County Commissioner Randy Johnson had been “deleted without being read.” Whether isolated or not, the perception matters. It raises an uncomfortable question: are everyday constituents being filtered out while institutional voices—NGOs, agencies, and political stakeholders—still get through?
For residents already skeptical about whether their input carries weight, moments like this reinforce a growing disconnect.
Following a KONP story on the proposed Dungeness River off-channel reservoir, one commenter offered a sharp critique: the project, once framed as a benefit for farms and fish, appears to have stalled after it became clear FEMA funding was never aligned with its true purpose. Attempts to reframe the project reportedly failed at the state level.
The broader concern? Years of planning, significant expense, and little to show for it.
Meanwhile, the weekly scanner reports painted a familiar picture: out-of-town offenders, violent altercations, assaults, and a shooting tied to a break-in. It’s the kind of activity that residents are seeing in real time—but often feel isn’t fully reflected in traditional coverage. The gap between lived experience and reported narrative continues to widen.
“We were happy to see things trending downwards in 2025. However, we still have a lot of work to do.” — Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West discussing crime at the State of the City address earlier this month
And finally, one widely shared image—originally from Seattle—imagines what a modern-day Norman Rockwell painting might look like. It’s less nostalgic Americana and more a snapshot of disorder, detachment, and uneasy normalization.
For many in Clallam County, it doesn’t feel like satire anymore. It feels like a preview.
TO CLALLAM COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: A learning process refers to the structured sequence through which individuals acquire, process, apply, and reflect on new knowledge, skills, or values. It’s much more than the passive absorption of information — it involves ACTIVE PARTICIPATION, REASONING, and TRANSFORMATION OF PRIOR UNDERSTANDING.
Please read the County Commissioner Guide, it will help you reconnect with your constituents.
https://mrsc.org/getmedia/6134275f-ca98-45b2-8c4c-aa49515363ab/County-Commissioner-Guide.pdf?ext=.pdf
County Commissioner Guide
Introduction
Being an effective leader is not something that simply happens the moment you’re elected to office – you have to learn and hone leadership skills. As a county commissioner, you’ll need to listen to the residents of the county, develop goals, and work effectively with the board of county commissioners to achieve these goals. We hope this publication will serve as both a basic primer on the role and duties of a county commissioner and a resource with answers to some common questions. You should use this publication to learn how to find information, assistance, and advice. While this text doesn’t contain everything you’ll need to know, it will guide you to the relevant statutes, resources, and people who can best answer your questions. There are a lot of people counting on you in your role as county commissioner. They want you to succeed, and so do we. Good luck!
If RR is giving the county the "what-for" you know it's pretty bad. I'm surprised that Tony Corrado and the rest of the merry band of water controllers aren't already off their seats.