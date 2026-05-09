Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer
15h

The commissioners did not respond to questions about whether they plan to follow up on the letter sent to the Jamestown Tribe last August, which has gone unanswered.

Here is today's email to the commissioners:

Dear Commissioners,

Welcome back. After a week of skipped meetings, I was hoping to get a few key updates from the Board.

First, has the County heard whether the requested 30-day extension has been granted regarding the Bureau of Indian Affairs deadline to respond to the latest Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe request to transfer additional land into tribal trust?

If the extension is granted, has the County already drafted a response letter, and is that response prepared for Board review and submission?

Second, has the Board given further consideration to the requests surrounding the Dungeness Spit and Protection Island National Wildlife Refuges?

As you know, the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe has sought support regarding transferring the refuges into tribal control or co-management, while many members of the public have separately urged the Commissioners to support continued public ownership, public access, and federal management of the refuges.

Has the Board discussed whether it intends to submit any formal position or letter regarding keeping the refuges public?

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MK's avatar
MK
16hEdited

As soon as we were done with our hike, swaddled in Patagonia, REI and merino wool, we stopped by to see you and Jake at the logging show. There sure was some exciting activity at your tent. Good level-headed discussions people were having with Jake and you, people wanting to contribute to the campaign, and signs flying out to be posted wherever. Hopefully you get a great turnout today.

I keep noticing a continual increase in new names here as well whether in comments or likes.

Thank you all for getting involved.

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