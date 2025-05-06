At its annual gala, Clallam’s EDC called for high-wage jobs and economic fairness—while holding the event at a tax-exempt casino that skirts the very rules other businesses must follow.

Our County’s Economic Development Council (EDC) can and should serve as a vital asset. Imagine you’re a business looking to relocate—one of your first steps would be to contact regional EDCs to determine whether your enterprise would be a good fit. If you reached out to the Port Angeles-based Clallam Economic Development Council, they could tell you how much it costs to lease land on Port property, the logistics of transporting goods via highway, airport, or our deep-water port, whether our workforce can support your operations, and even whether housing and childcare is available for your employees.

It’s a frequently overlooked asset working hard behind the scenes to steer our economy in a more competitive direction. By partnering with stakeholders across sectors, the EDC aims to make Clallam County a great place for businesses to thrive and people to live. Their focus includes strengthening key industries, growing small businesses, training the next generation of workers, expanding international trade, and facilitating access to capital.

A look at the EDC’s Executive Committee reveals broad participation from county government, the PUD, education, nonprofits, healthcare, banking, city governments, tribes, publishing, and small business leaders—all under the direction of Executive Director Colleen McAleer, who also serves as a Port Commissioner.

The EDC recently celebrated its annual gala, reflecting on the achievements of 2024. McAleer’s remarks at the event were earnest and ambitious. She noted, “We must pivot because our current economic trend is a dangerous one. Thirty years ago, Clallam’s wages were 85% of the state’s average, but today they are down to only 60% of the state’s. This is not a trend we can allow to continue.”

McAleer called on elected officials to make economic development their number one priority, to “set the table” for businesses paying more than $28/hour, and to “review all regulations that impact business permitting and construction and identify any provision that can be streamlined, deferred or eliminated.”

The message was clear: Clallam County cannot afford to remain economically distressed, and we must pursue high-wage industries with laser focus.

Yet the setting of this rallying cry—the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s 7 Cedars Casino—undercuts the message. Held on sovereign tribal land, the gala took place on a property exempt from the very taxes and regulatory fees—property, sales, and infrastructure levies—that McAleer champions as critical to prosperity. The event drew hundreds who dined, gambled, and stayed overnight, providing a windfall for the Jamestown Corporation, which many local business owners blame for the decline of smaller competitors struggling to operate on an uneven playing field.

The irony is hard to miss.

While McAleer rightly emphasized that “every job and every business is important,” the choice to host this high-profile economic development event at Clallam County’s second-largest employer—a monopoly-like operation that enjoys tax-exempt status and sidesteps Washington State’s labor standards—sends a contradictory signal. If every job matters, why support a venue where jobs aren’t required to offer state-mandated maternity leave or pay the state’s minimum wage?

The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, through its business empire, operates outside many of the rules and obligations that bind other Clallam County businesses. That creates a playing field tilted decisively in their favor. They can undercut local competitors, bypass local zoning and permitting rules, and avoid contributing to public revenues—while benefiting from county infrastructure, roads, and services funded by everyone else. This isn’t partnership; it’s privilege.

Jordan Babineaux, author of “Pivot to Win” and former Seahawks player, was the gala’s keynote speaker.

This is not to say the Tribe has not been innovative or successful. They clearly have. But if the goal is to build an economy that lifts all boats, the EDC must be honest about who is rowing and who is merely riding along. It cannot credibly advocate for high-wage job creation and fair economic development while hosting galas at venues that don’t play by the same rules as every other business in Clallam County.

McAleer ended her remarks with a challenge: “Let’s stop being so reactive and let’s lead our own economic destiny.” That’s exactly right. But leading our own destiny means being willing to confront hard truths. We must ask whether the economic engine we’re fueling is one that serves all of Clallam County—or only a few.

The message of the evening was “Pivot to Win.” If we truly want to pivot, it starts with choosing venues and partners who share the same economic burdens—and play by the same rules—as the rest of us.

Representatives Adam Bernbaum, Steve Tharinger, and State Senator Mike Chapman also attended the gala.

