Eric Fehrmann
Since its inception, in 1981, has the Economic Development Committee succeeded in improving the economy of Clallam County? By their own statements, it doesn’t appear that way. Wages have dropped, “affordable” housing is scarce, businesses have left, etc. the only things going up are taxes and levels of bureaucracy. Olympia doesn’t help by forcing restrictions that hinder economic development, like mandating electric vehicle charging stations in subsidized housing, among many other costs. Businesses considering this area have to deal with infrastructure requirements that don’t exist, like fire suppression water, sewer needs, and transportation impediments. Let us install more roundabouts to improve travel times for the transport of raw materials and finished products. Let us hire another consultant or add another board member to help us decide what to do next to improve our economy. Then, to add insult to injury, have the organization that is doing such an applaudable job hold a gala to celebrate their accomplishments, just over the rainbow, at a sovereign nation’s casino, the loveliest place around. Come on man!

Billy T Wilson
Again, the real message is hidden beneath the bumper sticker slogans. Minimum wage slaves catering to out of County high rollers. The wealth gap is enormous in this County. It breeds anger and results in the very people who have caused this tragedy to rule in the names of the needy. The angry pitchfork and torch crowd follows the lead of these sharks over the cliff to an even worse life only to be told, it's Trump... No, in Clallam County it is not Trump. It's the very greedy Kommissars you elected and the NGOs that cater to their vision of a future infused with minimum wage slaves. Wake up!

