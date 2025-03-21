In the heart of Forks, Washington, where community means everything, this year’s Quillayute Valley Scholarship Auction shattered records, raising over $218,000 to support local graduating seniors. Among the many generous donors was a local artist and small business owner who contributed something truly special—a handcrafted wooden relief sculpture.

“I’ve been personally involved for years in the auction that helps to fund many of these graduates’ first steps into the world of college and beyond,” Vern Hestand says. “I even announced for the auction one year as manager of the local radio station.”

The sculpture, carved into a curved slab of spruce, represents nearly 30 years of Hestand’s artistic craftsmanship. Though he didn’t have as much time as he would’ve liked to perfect it—"It was still drying when I dropped it off," he admits—he knew it would bring in a solid donation for the cause.

For Hestand, supporting the community isn’t just about writing checks—it’s about showing up, giving what you can, and making sure the next generation has opportunities to succeed.

Advice for graduates: Be yourself

As another group of Forks High School seniors prepares to step into the world, Hestand advises, “Be yourself. Don’t follow the crowd.”

He encourages young people to remain optimistic, to envision the world as it ought to be, rather than simply accepting it as it is—and then to take action to make that vision a reality.

“Do the right thing for the right people at the right time for the right reason,” he advises, “and doors will open for you every time.”

These words aren’t just advice; they reflect the way Hestand has built his own life in Forks—a life rooted in creativity, hard work, and genuine community.

Building something bigger

Hestand’s love for Forks isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about connection. "There is real love to be had in Forks," he says. “When people find you genuine, they become genuine."

The community’s support became personal when Hestand’s son faced a serious medical emergency. The response was overwhelming—neighbors, friends, and even strangers rallied together to help with bills, prayers, and encouragement. "There is no substitute for the support and loyalty of your fellow humanity. It opens up all the opportunities and shuts down all the nay-sayers."

Through his business, Olympic Artforge, Hestand has been helping build that sense of community for years. More than just a print shop, Artforge is a creative hub—offering design services, 3D printing, engraving, and a space for local artists to bring their ideas to life. Since 2008, it has become a go-to spot for makers and creators in the West End.

A new chapter for Raincon

One of the projects he’s most excited about is Raincon, Forks’ very own pop culture convention. After a five-year pause, Raincon is making a comeback at the Rainforest Arts Center, giving artists, writers, and fans a place to celebrate creativity.

Port Angeles has Squatchcon now, and Hestand wants Raincon to have that same energy—a place where people can come together over the stories and art that inspire them. "My son, Phoenix, actually designed the mascot for Raincon, which was greatly encouraging to his personal journey as an artist."

Events like these aren’t just fun; they’re important. They create spaces where people can share ideas, showcase their work, and feel a sense of belonging—something small towns thrive on.

How can you help?

Hestand believes that we all help each other in the same way—by being good humans. Yet, despite living in an era of unprecedented connectivity, the internet, which was meant to bring us together, has instead pushed us further apart. Not on a global scale, but where it matters most—within our own communities.

“We sit across the table at a restaurant and chat with our friends across town,” Hestand observes. “We wait at the bus stop next to a neighbor and watch TV on our phones instead of sparking a new relationship.”

For him, true community isn’t about city names or geographic boundaries—it’s about relationships. Forks, Port Angeles, Sequim, Clallam Bay, Neah Bay, La Push, and the many small towns in between form a larger, interconnected circle. He urges people to break down the invisible barriers that divide them, to reach out, blend, and engage beyond their immediate circles.

He also believes that the lingering effects of the COVID lockdowns have left many in a kind of societal stupor. But he stresses an important truth: in many ways, the old world is gone. What remains is an opportunity, especially for younger generations, to rebuild and reinvent it.

“This is your world,” Hestand says. “Don’t wait for ‘them’ to fix it. We need your help!”

Olympic Art Forge — 120 S Forks Ave, Forks, WA 98331

