Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Kristin's avatar
Kristin
5h

Thank you for posting this.

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Billy T Wilson's avatar
Billy T Wilson
6hEdited

Two STUPID looking old idiots. Bet their wives are a couple of those white haired harpies. Hey you two, heard the term, pu$$y whipped?

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