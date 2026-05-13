Can you identify these two individuals who were recorded placing stickers in downtown Port Angeles labeling Jake Seegers a “carpetbagger” and “another out-of-town real estate investor”?

Photo credit: Mitch Zenobi

CC Watchdog has reviewed the video, and the footage clearly shows these two individuals placing the stickers at a downtown location. Because the small business involved fears retaliation, we are not releasing the video footage or disclosing the exact location at this time. However, the incident has been independently verified.

Downtown businesses, volunteers, and city crews are increasingly being left to deal with vandalism, graffiti, and politically motivated sticker campaigns. Just last weekend, the growing sticker problem was mentioned in local coverage as a nuisance impacting downtown Port Angeles.

Peninsula Daily News.

Now, the community is asking: who is doing it?

If you recognize either of the individuals shown in these images, leave a comment or contact CC Watchdog directly. Accountability matters, regardless of political viewpoint. Small businesses should not be forced to spend time and money removing unauthorized stickers and cleanup debris from their storefronts.

We can do this, Watchdoggers.

Let’s identify who has been defacing downtown Port Angeles and leaving the cleanup to others.

Leave a comment