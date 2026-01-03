Advisory Boards or Echo Chambers?
Clallam County needs balance, and the deadline is days away
Clallam County governance does not begin in the commissioners’ boardroom. Much of it starts quietly in advisory boards, committees, and commissions that shape policy long before the public ever sees a vote. These groups are intended to provide expertise and community perspective. Too often, they instead become echo chambers — reinforcing the priorities commissioners already favor while sidelining dissenting or practical viewpoints.
Right now, dozens of seats across county advisory bodies are open. This is not symbolic participation. These boards influence decisions on animal control, behavioral health, housing, homelessness, land use, taxation, public health, marine policy, and more.
The application deadline is fast approaching: Wednesday, January 7.
Miss it, and the same voices will continue to dominate the conversation.
Below is the full list of advisory bodies currently seeking members:
Animal Solutions Advisory Committee
Behavioral Health Advisory Board
Board of Equalization
Board of Health
Boundary Review Board
Building Code Board of Appeals
Civil Service Commission
Clallam Bay / Sekiu Community Advisory Committee
Crescent Community Advisory Council
Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee
Fair Advisory Board
Heritage Advisory Board
Homelessness Task Force
Housing Solutions Committee
Lake Sutherland Steering Committee
Lodging Tax Advisory Committee
Marine Resources Committee
North Pacific Coast Marine Resources Committee
Olympic Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council
Park and Recreation Advisory Board
Permit Advisory Board
Planning Commission
Port Crescent Pioneer Cemetery Board
Revenue Advisory Committee
Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Committee
Solid Waste Advisory Committee
Trails Advisory Committee
Some of these groups wield enormous influence. The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee was ground zero during the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society’s financial collapse. The Behavioral Health Advisory Board has driven permanent supportive housing policy, including the North View luxury homeless housing project now under construction. The Board of Health shapes harm-reduction strategy. The Marine Resources Committee has called for the removal of 3 Crabs Road and resident relocation in Dungeness. Others, like the Fair Advisory Board, help preserve institutions that genuinely unite the community.
And remember, it was the Trails Advisory Committee that nearly kept Towne Road closed forever in 2024.
Several committees — especially the Homelessness Task Force — urgently need more balanced, independent voices.
This is not about ideology. It is about accountability, fiscal realism, and ensuring that advisory groups advise — rather than simply validate predetermined outcomes.
If you care about where Clallam County is headed, this is one of the most direct ways to engage. Serve. Ask questions. Push back when necessary. Bring real-world experience into rooms that too often lack it.
But do not wait.
Applications are due by close of business, Wednesday, January 7.
Once the deadline passes, so does this opportunity to restore balance in county decision-making.
“Citizenship is not a spectator sport.” — Marian Wright Edelman
How to Apply
Residents can apply by completing Clallam County’s Boards, Committees, and Commissions application form. The current vacancy list, eligibility requirements, and application materials are available on the county’s website:
Review the full vacancy list
Download or complete the application
Submit the application before the January 7 deadline
Applications may be submitted electronically or delivered to the Clallam County Clerk of the Board, as outlined in the posting.
This is not symbolic participation. These advisory bodies shape community policies and priorities.
Clallam County cannot afford for engaged residents to sit on the sidelines any longer.