Clallam County governance does not begin in the commissioners’ boardroom. Much of it starts quietly in advisory boards, committees, and commissions that shape policy long before the public ever sees a vote. These groups are intended to provide expertise and community perspective. Too often, they instead become echo chambers — reinforcing the priorities commissioners already favor while sidelining dissenting or practical viewpoints.

Right now, dozens of seats across county advisory bodies are open. This is not symbolic participation. These boards influence decisions on animal control, behavioral health, housing, homelessness, land use, taxation, public health, marine policy, and more.

The application deadline is fast approaching: Wednesday, January 7.

Miss it, and the same voices will continue to dominate the conversation.

Below is the full list of advisory bodies currently seeking members:

Animal Solutions Advisory Committee

Behavioral Health Advisory Board

Board of Equalization

Board of Health

Boundary Review Board

Building Code Board of Appeals

Civil Service Commission

Clallam Bay / Sekiu Community Advisory Committee

Crescent Community Advisory Council

Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee

Fair Advisory Board

Heritage Advisory Board

Homelessness Task Force

Housing Solutions Committee

Lake Sutherland Steering Committee

Lodging Tax Advisory Committee

Marine Resources Committee

North Pacific Coast Marine Resources Committee

Olympic Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council

Park and Recreation Advisory Board

Permit Advisory Board

Planning Commission

Port Crescent Pioneer Cemetery Board

Revenue Advisory Committee

Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Committee

Solid Waste Advisory Committee

Trails Advisory Committee

Some of these groups wield enormous influence. The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee was ground zero during the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society’s financial collapse. The Behavioral Health Advisory Board has driven permanent supportive housing policy, including the North View luxury homeless housing project now under construction. The Board of Health shapes harm-reduction strategy. The Marine Resources Committee has called for the removal of 3 Crabs Road and resident relocation in Dungeness. Others, like the Fair Advisory Board, help preserve institutions that genuinely unite the community.

And remember, it was the Trails Advisory Committee that nearly kept Towne Road closed forever in 2024.

Several committees — especially the Homelessness Task Force — urgently need more balanced, independent voices.

This is not about ideology. It is about accountability, fiscal realism, and ensuring that advisory groups advise — rather than simply validate predetermined outcomes.

If you care about where Clallam County is headed, this is one of the most direct ways to engage. Serve. Ask questions. Push back when necessary. Bring real-world experience into rooms that too often lack it.

But do not wait.

Applications are due by close of business, Wednesday, January 7.

Once the deadline passes, so does this opportunity to restore balance in county decision-making.

How to Apply

Residents can apply by completing Clallam County’s Boards, Committees, and Commissions application form. The current vacancy list, eligibility requirements, and application materials are available on the county’s website:

Review the full vacancy list

Download or complete the application

Submit the application before the January 7 deadline

Applications may be submitted electronically or delivered to the Clallam County Clerk of the Board, as outlined in the posting.

Clallam County cannot afford for engaged residents to sit on the sidelines any longer.

Apply Here!

